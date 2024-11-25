Expand / Collapse search

1 person in custody following SWAT incident in Del Valle

By
Published  November 25, 2024 1:57pm CST
Del Valle
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • APD SWAT team responds to call in Del Valle
    • Call-out in the 13000 block of Thome Valley Drive
    • One person in custody

DEL VALLE, Texas - One person is in custody following a SWAT incident in Del Valle.

According to the Austin Police Department, on Monday, Nov. 22, around 1:49 p.m., APD SWAT responded to a call-out in the 13000 block of Thome Valley Drive. 

APD asked people to avoid the area as officials worked on the scene.

Around 3:20 p.m., police said one person was in custody. The scene was cleared shortly after.

No other details were released.

The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department