1 person in custody following SWAT incident in Del Valle

The Brief APD SWAT team responds to call in Del Valle Call-out in the 13000 block of Thome Valley Drive One person in custody



One person is in custody following a SWAT incident in Del Valle.

According to the Austin Police Department, on Monday, Nov. 22, around 1:49 p.m., APD SWAT responded to a call-out in the 13000 block of Thome Valley Drive.

APD asked people to avoid the area as officials worked on the scene.

Around 3:20 p.m., police said one person was in custody. The scene was cleared shortly after.

No other details were released.