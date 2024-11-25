1 person in custody following SWAT incident in Del Valle
DEL VALLE, Texas - One person is in custody following a SWAT incident in Del Valle.
According to the Austin Police Department, on Monday, Nov. 22, around 1:49 p.m., APD SWAT responded to a call-out in the 13000 block of Thome Valley Drive.
APD asked people to avoid the area as officials worked on the scene.
Around 3:20 p.m., police said one person was in custody. The scene was cleared shortly after.
No other details were released.
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department