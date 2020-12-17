APD to hold holiday No Refusal DWI initiative through January 3

The Austin Police Department will be holding a holiday No Refusal DWI initiative starting Dec. 17 through New Years' weekend.

The initiative will run nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. until Sunday, Jan. 3.

APD says that as of Dec. 17, the department has responded to 86 traffic fatalities this year compared to 82 at the same time in 2019.

APD says the focus of this initiative is to proactively encourage drivers to make responsible decisions, enforce DWI laws, and to apply for blood search warrants for suspects who refuse to provide breath or blood specimen as required by law.

The department says it is continuing to work to address safety on our roadways and waterways to keep that number from climbing even higher before the New Year. The effort is in partnership with grants provided by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and no-refusal funding through the City of Austin Transportation Department.

