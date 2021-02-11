APD, TxDOT closes U.S. 183 between Cameron Road, Cedar Park

The Austin Police Department and the Texas Department of Transportation are working Thursday night to close U.S. 183 in northwest Austin between Cameron Road and Cedar Park.

Along the just over 17-mile stretch is also where Austin Energy is reporting the most customers affected by outages according to their outage map.

APD says that drivers should avoid overpasses in all other areas and not travel unless necessary.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Central Texas until 12 a.m. on Friday, Feb 12. Residents in the area can expect blustery, rainy, and cold conditions across the area today.

Temperatures will remain nearly steady, with highs ranging from the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds will be gusty from 15 to 25 mph. Some freezing rain may mix in with rain, especially across the Hill Country.

