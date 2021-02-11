Austin Energy: Around 10,000 customers without power due to weather

Over 10,000 residents are without power due to the inclement weather. The largest outage is currently in the 183/Braker Lane area.

Austin Energy made the announcement on Twitter.

"Due to the wintry weather, we currently have ~7,300 customers without power throughout #ATX. Please be patient as our crews work in these icy conditions to restore power," Austin Energy tweeted around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb 11.

Austin Energy customers can monitor the outages here.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Central Texas until 12 a.m. on Friday, Feb 12. Residents in the area can expect blustery, rainy, and cold conditions across the area today.

Temperatures will remain nearly steady, with highs ranging from the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds will be gusty from 15 to 25 mph. Some freezing rain may mix in with rain, especially across the Hill Country.

