APD: Woman shot to death after fight between two groups of hurricane evacuees

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Austin in which a woman was shot after a fight between two groups of hurricane evacuees.

Austin police say responded to multiple fight calls at around 12:30 a.m. to the intersection of East Sixth and Brazos Street. The calls said that about 60 people were fighting in the street.

When officers arrived they found a woman on the ground. She was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead at just after 1 a.m.

Homicide detectives and crime scene specialists arrived to process the scene. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and also are canvassing the area for video.

Officials say that the information gathered so far indicates that two groups of hurricane evacuees, one from Port Arthur and one from Beaumont, got into an argument and a large fight ensued. Individuals from both parties produced handguns.

One person fired and struck a woman experiencing homelessness who happened to be nearby. She was not involved.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS (8477), email them at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, use the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

