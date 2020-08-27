Austin police provide update on string of homicides over last two days

The Austin Police Department is providing an update on a string of homicides that have happened over the last two days.

Police say all three are still ongoing investigations and that detectives are still working to gather information.

The most recent one happened this morning at around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Sixth and Brazos Street. Police say two groups of hurricane evacuees, one from Port Arthur and one from Beaumont, got into an argument and a large fight ensued. Individuals from both parties produced handguns and a woman experiencing homelessness, who was not involved, was nearby and was shot.

A 21-year-old man died this morning at around 4 a.m. from his injuries from a shooting that happened just before 11 p.m. on August 26. Police say officers found Brown with a gunshot wound in the 2100 block of Elmont Drive.

Those two deaths came after the death of a man who shot after a fight at a home in 6600 block of Jane's Ranch Road on August 26. The man's identity has been released but police say through their investigation they believe it was an isolated domestic incident and say that the two knew each other prior to the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on any of these incidents to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS (8477), email them at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, use the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

