APD's Operation Blue Santa calling for volunteers

The Austin Police Department's Operation Blue Santa is seeking volunteers for this year's upcoming holiday season.

Volunteers are needed in three different positions:

Volunteer with Blue Santa

Individuals and small groups of no more than 25 are needed to work in the Blue Santa warehouse sorting toys by age and gender, wrapping gifts and building boxes with gifts.

More shifts will be added depending on the need; so interested individuals are advised to keep checking back to check online. Registration is done on a first-come, first-served basis. Businesses are welcome as well.

Volunteer spots are available online now.

Participate in the Blue Santa Toy Drive

Businesses can sign up to serve as a Blue Santa toy drop-off point with a toy collection bin. Once the toy drive is complete, businesses can drop off the toys at the nearest fire station or at the Blue Santa warehouse.

If you are an individual, purchase one or more toys and donate them at the nearest Austin Fire Station or business participating in the toy drive.

Businesses can also choose to display Blue Santa financial electronic donation posters at your business for those who may not have a toy but wish to donate financially toward the purchase of toys.

For more information, click here.

Participate on Delivery Day

Austin Police Operation Blue Santa Delivery Day begins at 8 a.m. on Dec. 18 and goes until all presents have been delivered - approximately 1 p.m.

All are welcome to deliver, but those wanting to attend are encouraged to sign up ahead of time with the number of people in their group.

For more information on Operation Blue Santa and how to volunteer, click here.

