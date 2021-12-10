APD's Operation Blue Santa working to provide gifts to around 15K children

The Austin Police Department (APD) says its annual Operation Blue Santa is well underway.

This year, the operation is working to ensure approximately 15,000 children will receive gifts this holiday season, as well as food cards for around 5,000 families.



Operation Blue Santa will be giving gifts to the children at St. David's Hospital around 11 a.m. on Dec. 17. Then, parents will be able to "shop" for gifts for their children in Dell Children's Medical Center on Dec. 20.

Residents can also volunteer to help deliver packages to families and children starting at 8 a.m. on Dec. 18. Those wanting to volunteer can arrive at the Austin Police Operation Blue Santa headquarters at 4101 South Industrial Drive, Suite 260 and let Blue Santa personnel know how many deliveries they’d like to make. Packages will be loaded into vehicles and delivery addresses will be provided.

Volunteers are also needed to deliver packages at the secondary sites on the same day:

Robert T. Martinez Sr. Central East Substation - 812 Springdale Road

Jaime Padron North Substation - 12425 Lamplight Village Ave.

Clinton Hunter South Substation - 404 Ralph Ablanedo Dr.

Those going to the substations are asked to proceed to the main Austin Police Operation Blue Santa warehouse after the secondary deliveries are completed as several thousand deliveries will occur at the main warehouse.

For more information on Operation Blue Santa, click here.

