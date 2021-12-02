Round Rock police elevate safety measures for holiday shoppers

The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) is elevating their safety measures for shoppers this holiday season.

RRPD has two skywatch towers that they had deployed in shopping centers during Black Friday sales, and will redeploy them to several high-traffic shopping areas around town.

The towers are currently set up at Old Settlers Park for this weekend's holiday lights festival.

Police patrols are also being increased on roadways around shopping centers as well as in parking lots. RRPD has also relaunched Operation Front Porch to protect residents' packages from porch pirates.

