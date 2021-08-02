APH: Delta variant causing severe symptoms in unvaccinated pregnant women

The new Delta variant is causing severe symptoms in unvaccinated pregnant women and even putting some on life support, according to Austin Public Health (APH).

APH is planning on holding a virtual press conference with Austin-Travis County Health Authority and maternity health experts today to answer questions on how the new variant is affecting unvaccinated pregnant women.

The press conference is scheduled to begin around 10 30 a.m. FOX 7 Austin will carry the virtual press conference live on our website, news app, and Youtube page.

Health experts, officials participating in the press conference:

Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority

Dr. Jessica Ehrig, Maternal Fetal Medicine/Obstetrics Chief/Maternal Medicine and Maternal Transport Director, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple

Dr. Kimberly DeStefano, Medical Director of Maternal Fetal Medicine, St. David's Women’s Center of Texas/St. David’s North Austin Medical Center

Dr. Alison Cahill, Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialist/Professor, Department of Women’s Health, Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin

