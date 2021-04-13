APH pauses use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Austin Public Health says that it is following the federal recommendation to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine out of an abundance of caution.

The pause will be in effect while the CDC and FDA review data of six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot, called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, in individuals after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

APH has notified local health care providers through the Travis County Medical Society of the pause.

"The majority of vaccine that APH has received is Moderna, and this pause will not impact our vaccine hub operations," said interim Austin-Travis County health authority Dr. Mark Escott. "The limited doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that we have received has been utilized for focused vaccine operations, and our staff immediately halted its use following this morning’s announcement."

As of Apr. 13, more than 7.2 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to federal data. However, that number only represents 3.8% of the total vaccines administered.

Additionally, the Texas Department of State Health Services stated that none of the cases of blood clots reported at this time have occurred in Texas, where more than 500,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered.

APH encourages people who have recently received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to contact their health care provider, local urgent care, or emergency department if they develop symptoms of the blood clot such as a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath.

