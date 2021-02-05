APH provides update after first U.K. variant case found in Austin

Austin Public Health is providing an update today on the COVID-19 situation in our area. It comes just days after a confirmed case of the U.K. variant was found in Austin.

The weekly update will be streamed on the FOX 7 Austin website as well as the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

The confirmed case of the B.1.1.7 (UK) variant of COVID-19 was detected by a private lab. The variant was discovered and confirmed through lab testing by a private local testing organization and was reported to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

The UK strain is more contagious but not more deadly than what is already in Texas. In a statement issued by Austin Public Health, the discovery was described as concerning but, does not come as a surprise.

COVID-19 variants have been likely in Austin-Travis County for weeks, after a Harris County man with no history of travel was discovered to have a variant.

Officials say efforts are underway to determine if the U.K. variant, or a South African strain, are in other parts of Texas.

The Austin discovery comes as state health officials are adjusting their vaccination strategy. The plan now is to push ideas that place more of an emphasis on people 75 years and older.

2.75 million vaccines have been provided in Texas so far, according to state officials. Of that number, 620,000 are now considered to be fully vaccinated.

