APH releases additional first dose appointments Monday evening

Austin Public Health (APH) says it will be releasing 4,000 additional first dose appointments March 1 in the evening.

In a press release APH stated:

"While APH typically releases first dose appointments on Tuesdays and Thursdays, our staff have done an exceptional job of catching up on the vaccine appointment backlog that followed the winter weather delays. This has allowed APH to have an excess of first dose appointments available for tomorrow, March 2, causing the need to release appointments outside of the Tuesday/Thursday schedule."

APH says those who have pre-registered through APH and are Phase 1A or 1B eligible, can log-in to covid19.austintexas.gov this evening. Once appointments open, they will be added to a queue to schedule an appointment.

APH says please note that being in the queue does not guarantee an appointment.

APH are asking that you please do not schedule a first dose appointment to get a second dose. APH is manually scheduling second doses and providing a date, time, and location by phone or email.

If you are awaiting a second dose from APH, you can log-in to your account at covid19.austintexas.gov and click "View Appointments and Test Results" to ensure your first dose is marked as "Completed."

APH says If you do not see it marked as "Completed," please complete this form.

If you received your first dose through APH and it has been 42 or more days since your first dose and you have not received a second dose appointment, APH says you may walk-up to a vaccine sites and present your vaccine card to receive your second dose.

