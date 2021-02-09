APH releases COVID-19 vaccine distribution dashboard

Austin Public Health has released its "COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard."

It not only keeps a record of the number of vaccines distributed through APH, but organizes and keeps data of specific categories like age, race, and zip code.

According to the dashboard, more than 31,000 people have gotten their first shot. APH says that's still not enough. There are more than 150,000 people who qualify in the 1a or 1b category.

For Williamson County, on Monday, they said they’re moving quickly to get as many vaccinated as they can. But added they know it can be a long process.

"For us to vaccinate the 1a and 1b population in Williamson County, which is about 210,000 residents, or would be about 420,000 shots... it will be sometime in June before we finish," said County Judge Bill Gravell.

However, Gravell said there have already been more than 52,000 vaccinated in the county. But right now, many are only receiving their first doses.

Gravell said as people start to receive their second dose next week, things may become more complicated. However, he said the state is being cooperative when they are asking for more vaccine doses.

"The state has been really responsive," Gravell said. "But, the truth is we’re only getting 300,000 to 500,000doses a week from the federal government. Before we see a significant impact in Williamson County, we need to see a million doses in Texas."

For the week ending Jan. 29, Austin Public Health vaccinated more than 5,000 who are older than 65 and nearly 3,000 who are younger.

In a statement, APH Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said:

"We simply do not have enough of the vaccine to give to everyone who needs and wants it. While we wait for supplies to increase, we need everyone to help slow the spread by practicing the 3 w’s – wear a face covering, wash your hands, and watch your distance."

APH also says the city and county are exploring options such as mobile vaccine clinics which could also administer the vaccine to homebound residents and identifying where communities are hardest hit to set up vaccine distribution sites.

Dr. Nathaniel Greenwood with Family Hospital Systems said the hard work has been worth it. "The tears from the people who have been inside for almost the last year, getting a glimpse as they get their vaccine that I'm going to be able to see my family…" he said as he began to become emotional. "Sorry to get emotional, but I'm happy to be in this position to help get Wilco out of this pandemic."

