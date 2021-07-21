APH reopens two neighborhood COVID-19 testing sites

Austin Public Health (APH) is reopening two neighborhood testing sites as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Austin-Travis County.

APH officials are also warning that Austin and Travis County are on the verge of moving back into Stage Four COVID restrictions, amid an alarming spike in cases in Central Texas. With that, APH officials are now urging everyone to start wearing masks again—even for those who are vaccinated.

The two sites set to reopen are:

South Austin beginning on July 22: Testing will be available on Tuesdays through Fridays from 1-7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center at 5801 Ainez Drive Testing will be available on Tuesdays through Fridays from 1-7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center at 5801 Ainez Drive

North Austin beginning on July 29: Testing will be available on Tuesdays through Fridays from 1-7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Johns testing site at 7211 N. I-35 frontage road Testing will be available on Tuesdays through Fridays from 1-7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Johns testing site at 7211 N. I-35 frontage road

APH says that neighborhood testing sites do not require an enclosed vehicle. Patients can come by foot, on a bicycle or motorcycle, or in a vehicle. All seeking a test are required to wear a face covering when arriving.

Testing is available with or without an appointment. However, scheduling an appointment is recommended to save time on-site and confirm test availability for a given day. Individuals can schedule a test online or by calling 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000.

Individuals unable to access the testing sites can also call the equity hotline at 512-972-5560 to see if they qualify for an at-home test.

As with all testing sites, all medical information provided for testing and contact tracing is confidential, and immigration status is not asked.

APH also encourages those with insurance or a primary care provider to contact their doctor for an assessment. Other testing options for those with insurance include pharmacies and urgent care centers.

