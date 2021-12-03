APH, Travis County host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics Dec. 3-6

Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County announced they are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6.

Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and require neither identification nor insurance. All vaccinations are free.

Locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are providing first and second doses, as well as third doses for qualifying immunocompromised individuals. Booster shots guidance has also been updated for those who received Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. If you are receiving your second dose or booster shot, please bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.

Pediatric vaccinations for children 5-11 years are offered at four APH clinics. No appointment is required at the Delco Activity Center and the Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium. Shots for Tots clinics offer both COVID-19 pediatric and flu vaccinations by appointment only.

Pediatric vaccines are offered without an appointment at all Travis County sites except the Travis County Exposition Center.

To locate providers in your area with a supply of COVID-19 vaccines, go to Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov for Spanish), or text your zip code to 438829 (822862 for Spanish).

Friday, Dec. 3

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 3-8 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 3-8 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 834 East Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78753

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Mexicana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 6305 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX 78723

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Saturday, Dec. 4

Dailey Middle School (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Address: 14000 Westall St, Austin, TX 78725

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m-2 p.m.

Address: 5301 B Ross Rd, Del Valle, TX 78617

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

El Rancho Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address: 8752 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Finca Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address: 9616 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78753

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Michoacana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address: 2237 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78784

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Address: 5405 South Pleasant Valley Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium (APH)

Time: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Address: 1203 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX 78721

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Time: 12-4 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln, Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

St. James Missionary Baptist Church (APH)

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Address: 3417 E MLK Jr Blvd, Austin, TX 78721

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson

Sunday, Dec. 5

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Time: 12-4 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln, Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Monday, Dec. 6

Consulado General de México (APH)

Time: 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Address: 5202 E. Ben White Blvd, Suite 150, Austin, TX 78741

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Lagos Elementary School (Travis County)

Time: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Address: 11817 Murchison St, Manor, TX 78653

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Address: 834 E. Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78753

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Mexicana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 6305 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX 78754

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

COVID-19 Information

For more information on COVID-19 and vaccinations, click here or call 3-1-1 (512-974-2000).

___

___

