Travis County inviting nonprofits, faith-based orgs to Vaccine Partner program

The Travis County Health and Human Services department is inviting local nonprofits and faith-based organizations to apply for the county's Vaccine Partner Program.

The county says this program is designed to financially support community organizations hosting COVID-19 vaccine events to reach communities with lower vaccination rates. According to the Department of State Health and Human Services, about 32% of Travis County residents 5 and older are not fully vaccinated.

If approved, partners would plan and host vaccine events where they can earn $50 per person given a first dose at their event. A group can receive a total of $5,000.

The Travis County Vaccine Collaborative would provide vaccines, supplies, and clinical staff, says the county.

In order to participate in the Vaccine Partner Program, a group must meet the following eligibility requirements and selection criteria:

Be a nonprofit or faith-based organization

Can accommodate an event based on COVID-19 protocols

Has a presence in the community

Able to target unvaccinated people in eight Travis County ZIP codes: 78721, 78724, 78753, 78758, 78742, 78617, 78741, 78744

Organizations can learn more about the Vaccine Partner Program by calling 512-854-4467 or emailing TCPartnerProgram@traviscountytx.gov.

The application can be found here.

