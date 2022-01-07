APH, Travis County host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics Jan. 7-10
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County announced they are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from Jan. 7 through Jan. 10.
Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and require neither identification nor insurance. All vaccinations are free.
Locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are providing first and second doses, as well as third doses for qualifying immunocompromised individuals. Booster shots guidance has also been updated for those who received Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. If you are receiving your second dose or booster shot, please bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.
Pediatric vaccinations for children 5-11 years of age are offered at four APH clinics. No appointment is required at the Delco Activity Center and the Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium. Shots for Tots clinics offer both COVID-19 pediatric and flu vaccinations by appointment only. Pediatric vaccines are offered without an appointment at all Travis County sites except the Travis County Exposition Center.
Anyone who needs the COVID-19 vaccine can also use Travis County’s online calendar and map to find vaccine events near them in their neighborhood.
Friday, Jan. 7
La Mexicana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 pm–8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 S I-35 Frontage Rd Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Mexicana Meat Market - Stassney (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Saturday, Jan. 8
AISD Performing Arts Center (Travis County)
- Time: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Address: 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
African American Men & Boys Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 6633 U.S. 290 #303 Austin, TX 78723
- Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Dailey Middle School (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Address: 14000 Westall St., Austin, TX 78725
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County)
- Time: Vaccine: 9 a.m-2 p.m.
- Address: 5301B Ross Rd., Del Valle, TX 78617
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Harmony School of Innovation (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Address: 2124 E. St Elmo Rd, Suite A, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 5405 South Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 6759 FM 535 Cedar Creek, TX 78612
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium (APH)
- Time: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Address: 1203 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX 78721
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
East Austin Succulents (APH)
- Time: 12-2 p.m.
- Address: 801 Tillery St., Austin, TX 78702
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Video Super (APH)
- Time: 12-2 p.m.
- Address: 5310 S Pleasant Valley Rd # B, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)
- Time: 12-4 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Sunday, Jan. 9
Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)
- Time: 12-4 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Monday, Jan. 10
African American Men & Boys Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 6633 U.S. 290 #303 Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Sanchez Elementary School (Travis County)
- Time: 3-7 p.m.
- Address: 73 San Marcos St Austin, TX 78702
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Bluebonnet Trail Elementary School (CTAHI/Travis County)
- Time: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
- Address: 11316 Farmhaven Rd Austin, TX 78754
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
La Mexicana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30–8:30 p.m.
- Address: 834 E. Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78753
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Mexicana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 pm–8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 S I-35 Frontage Rd Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78754
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
COVID-19 Information
For more information on COVID-19 and vaccinations, click here or call 3-1-1 (512-974-2000).
Advertisement
___
MORE HEADLINES:
Omicron COVID-19 variant prompts return to Stage 5 APH guidelines
Texas seeks federal aid for COVID-19 testing, treatment
Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter