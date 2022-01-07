APH, Travis County host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics Jan. 7-10

Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County announced they are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from Jan. 7 through Jan. 10.

Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and require neither identification nor insurance. All vaccinations are free.

Locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are providing first and second doses, as well as third doses for qualifying immunocompromised individuals. Booster shots guidance has also been updated for those who received Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. If you are receiving your second dose or booster shot, please bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.

Pediatric vaccinations for children 5-11 years of age are offered at four APH clinics. No appointment is required at the Delco Activity Center and the Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium. Shots for Tots clinics offer both COVID-19 pediatric and flu vaccinations by appointment only. Pediatric vaccines are offered without an appointment at all Travis County sites except the Travis County Exposition Center.

Anyone who needs the COVID-19 vaccine can also use Travis County’s online calendar and map to find vaccine events near them in their neighborhood.

Friday, Jan. 7

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 pm–8:30 p.m.

Address: 5717 S I-35 Frontage Rd Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Mexicana Meat Market - Stassney (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78723

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Saturday, Jan. 8

AISD Performing Arts Center (Travis County)

Time: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Address: 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd Austin, TX 78723

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

African American Men & Boys Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 6633 U.S. 290 #303 Austin, TX 78723

Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Dailey Middle School (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Address: 14000 Westall St., Austin, TX 78725

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County)

Time: Vaccine: 9 a.m-2 p.m.

Address: 5301B Ross Rd., Del Valle, TX 78617

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Harmony School of Innovation (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Address: 2124 E. St Elmo Rd, Suite A, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 5405 South Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 6759 FM 535 Cedar Creek, TX 78612

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium (APH)

Time: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Address: 1203 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX 78721

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

East Austin Succulents (APH)

Time: 12-2 p.m.

Address: 801 Tillery St., Austin, TX 78702

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Video Super (APH)

Time: 12-2 p.m.

Address: 5310 S Pleasant Valley Rd # B, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Time: 12-4 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Sunday, Jan. 9

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Time: 12-4 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Monday, Jan. 10

African American Men & Boys Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 6633 U.S. 290 #303 Austin, TX 78723

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Sanchez Elementary School (Travis County)

Time: 3-7 p.m.

Address: 73 San Marcos St Austin, TX 78702

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Bluebonnet Trail Elementary School (CTAHI/Travis County)

Time: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Address: 11316 Farmhaven Rd Austin, TX 78754

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Address: 834 E. Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78753

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 pm–8:30 p.m.

Address: 5717 S I-35 Frontage Rd Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78754

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

COVID-19 Information

For more information on COVID-19 and vaccinations, click here or call 3-1-1 (512-974-2000).

