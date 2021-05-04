APH updates COVID-19 risk-based guidelines to factor in vaccinations

Austin Public Health has updated its COVID-19 risk-based guidelines Tuesday to clarify behavior recommendations for those who are fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Individuals who are vaccinated may:

Attend private indoor gatherings in Stages 1-5, with precautions recommended in Stages 3-5

Attend private outdoor gatherings in Stages 1-5, with precautions recommended in Stages 4-5

Travel in Stages 1-5, with precautions recommended

Dine and shop in Stages 1-5, with precautions recommended in Stages 2-5

Individuals who are partially or not vaccinated may:

Attend private indoor and outdoor gatherings in Stages 1-2, and Stage 3 if low risk, with precautions recommended

Travel in Stages 1-2, and Stage 3 if low risk, with precautions recommended

Dine and shop in Stages 1-2, and Stage 3 if low risk, with precautions recommended

Advertisement

APH says that regardless of vaccination status or stage, individuals need to continue to follow the additional requirements of local businesses, venues, and schools, as the Health Authority Rules remain in place through May 18.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

"We want people to get vaccinated," said Dr. Mark Escott, Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority. "Now and certainly in the future as the vaccination rate improves, there will be improved freedom associated with vaccination. In other words, the need to continue masking and the other necessary precautions will continue to decrease for those who are vaccinated."

APH has also updated the thresholds for entering Stage 1 and 2. Austin-Travis County is currently in Stage 3, with a current 7-day moving average of new hospital admissions of 17.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Additionally, the threshold to enter Stage 2 has been updated to 5-14 new hospital admissions on the 7-day moving average. The threshold to enter Stage 1 has also been updated to less than 5 new hospital admissions on the 7-day moving average or 70%-90% herd immunity is achieved through vaccination.

While APH says it monitors the 7-day moving average of COVID-19 new hospital admissions as the primary key indicator for the Risk-Based Guidelines, additional key indicators, including positivity rate, the doubling time of new cases, and current ICU and ventilator patients, are monitored to determine the current staging.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK