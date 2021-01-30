APH, WCCHD offer more COVID-19 vaccines to educators

Local health districts are stepping up to try and prioritize teachers when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations.

Right now, even if an educator qualifies for the 1A or 1B groups, it doesn’t mean it’s easy to get a vaccine right now. That’s because there are over 500,000 people in Travis County that fit into that category, according to Austin Public Health.

As of Friday, they had only vaccinated about 30,000 people.

"It’s going to take months to get through that group," said Dr. Mark Escott, interim health director at APH, on Friday.

FOX 7 talked to one teacher who was thankful to be able to get her first shot after APH reserved around 150 vaccines specifically for qualified school employees.

"For the most part all the teachers that I work with all are like, ‘Yes, the second I can get one, tell me when, tell me where," said Markevia Jackson, who teaches sixth grade at Austin Achieve Public Schools.

Jackson got her first dose of the Moderna shot at the Delco Activity Center on Saturday. She’s been teaching students in-person since November.

"I think it's more important for me as a teacher, not just for my students but for my teaching squad as well," she said.

Along with APH setting aside doses, the Williamson County and Cities Health District reserved nearly 900 vaccines for Round Rock ISD staff members last week and they plan to offer another opportunity for qualified staff members next week.

It’s something Jackson thinks should continue. "I just hope that the opportunity for more teachers to get it kind of comes into play," she said.

