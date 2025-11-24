Apple iPhones stolen over Halloween weekend recovered by Austin PD

The Brief Austin Police Department says it has recovered more than 100 Apple iPhones The phones are suspected of being stolen in downtown Austin area over Halloween weekend



Did you lose your phone while out for Halloween? Police may have it.

What we know:

The Austin Police Department says it recovered more than 100 Apple iPhones suspected of being stolen over the Halloween weekend in the downtown Austin area.

What we don't know:

Of the phones recovered, there are 17 phones that investigators are needing assistance in identifying their owner from the phone lock screen.

What you can do:

If your phone was stolen, you are encouraged to file an online report and make sure to include the IMEI and cell phone serial number.

This information will be necessary to match recovered phones to their owners.

If you don't know that information, it can be obtained on the Apple box the phone came in or by contacting your cell phone carrier.