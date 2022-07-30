Apple River stabbing: One dead, four injured after man goes on stabbing spree while tubing in Wisconsin

A 17-year-old boy from Minnesota was killed, and four other people were critically injured after a man went on a stabbing spree while tubing on the Apple River in Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon, according to St Croix Sheriff Scott Knudson.

The suspect, a 52-year-old man from Minnesota, is in custody. Knudson said the four injured victims, one woman and three men, are all believed to be in their early 20s and had stab wounds in their torsos and other injuries.

Investigators believe that both the suspect and the victims were tubing on the river when the incident occurred.

Knudson said that people started calling 911 to report the stabbings at about 3:45 p.m. Emergency responders arrived to find that five people were wounded and that the suspect had fled the scene, which was by milepost nine on Highway 3564, near Sunrise Bridge and the area that used to be Sunrise Park.

With the help of some tubers on the river, deputies began administering first aid and evacuating the victims. Knudson said that at least two were airlifted to Regions Hospital, with the others traveling by ambulance. Paramedics took the 17-year-old to Lakeview Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses helped lead deputies to the suspect, who had fled about three-quarters of a mile upstream, and they arrested him without incident roughly an hour and a half after the incident began, Knudson said. The man is currently in custody at the St. Croix County Jail, pending charges.

Asked to describe the scene, Knudson replied:

"Chaotic. Scary. I'm sure that anybody that witnessed this will never forget it. So it is a tragedy."