Applications now being accepted for Bird City Texas program

Audubon Texas and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), partners in the Bird City Texas program (BCT), are now accepting applications from communities that want to receive Bird City Texas certification.

Now in its fourth year, the program recognizes the contributions that communities make to improve nature in and around where people live, work and play.

"All communities, big and small, are eligible to participate" says Richard Heilbrun, TPWD Urban Wildlife Program Leader. "Bird City Texas is a great way to demonstrate that a community values nature, that they’re willing to improve that nature, and that residents are encouraged to get outside and experience nature."

Certification is based on work in three categories: education and engagement, habitat management and improvement and removal of threats to birds. Community residents are encouraged to be part of the process.

Applications for Bird City certification will be accepted through Dec. 2, but applications must be started by Nov. 1. BCT partners welcome pre-application consultations with interested communities.