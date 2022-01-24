Are you registered to vote in Texas for the March 1 primary election?
AUSTIN, Texas - Are you planning on voting in the upcoming election? Did you make sure you are registered to vote? The deadline to register to vote in Texas for the March 1 primary election is quickly approaching.
The last day to register to vote is Monday, January 31.
Voters can visit the Am I Registered page on the Texas Secretary of State website to confirm their voter registration status. If you are not registered to vote yet, complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office by the Jan. 31 voter registration deadline.
How do I know I am eligible to vote?
You are eligible to register to vote within the state of Texas if:
- You are a United States citizen
- You are a resident of the county where you submit the application
- You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.
- You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole)
- You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
