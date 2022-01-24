Expand / Collapse search

Are you registered to vote in Texas for the March 1 primary election?

By and FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Election
FOX 7 Austin

Are you registered to vote in Texas for the March 1 primary election?

Early voting starts on Feb. 14 and runs through Feb. 25, or you can vote on the day of the primary elections on March 1.

AUSTIN, Texas - Are you planning on voting in the upcoming election? Did you make sure you are registered to vote? The deadline to register to vote in Texas for the March 1 primary election is quickly approaching. 

The last day to register to vote is Monday, January 31.

Voters can visit the Am I Registered page on the Texas Secretary of State website to confirm their voter registration status. If you are not registered to vote yet, complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office by the Jan. 31 voter registration deadline.

How do I know I am eligible to vote?

You are eligible to register to vote within the state of Texas if:

  • You are a United States citizen
  • You are a resident of the county where you submit the application
  • You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.
  • You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole)
  • You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter