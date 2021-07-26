Atlanta restaurant gets death threats over requiring COVID-19 vaccine

An East Atlanta restaurant says it has a new policy: no shot, no service.

The Argosy gastropub on Flat Shoals Road put up a sign in their window warning customers they have to be vaccinated if they want to eat and drink there.

The restaurant is asking customers to bring their vaccination card or a photo of it.

"Until you have vaccinated, please do not enter our establishment. If you are fully vaccinated, welcome! We are excited to hang out with you," the restaurant wrote in the announcement on Instagram.

That post now has thousands of comments from people who support and disagree about the policy.

The restaurant says it instituted the policy after several staff members tested positive a few weeks ago, forcing it to close, and say they can't afford to shut down again.

"We weren't setting out to offend anyone. We aren't by any stretch promoting mandatory vaccinations. We feel very strongly that this is no different from a no shirt, no shoes, no service policy," Argosy co-owner Armando Celentano said. "It's something that public health science shows lowers our chances of contracting and spreading the coronavirus."

Since putting the sign up in the window, Celentano says they have been flooded with angry comments and death threats on social media.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the Georgia Department of Public Health said over 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by PCR tests reported in the last 24 hours.

