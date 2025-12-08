Expand / Collapse search

Turning Point USA, Gov. Abbott make announcement

By
Published  December 8, 2025 12:27pm CST
Texas Politics
FOX 7 Austin

    • Gov. Greg Abbott & Turning Point USA making announcement together
    • Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will also be at the news conference

AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott and Turning Point USA are making an announcement from the Governor's Mansion.

What we know:

The announcement is expected at around 2 p.m. from the Governor's Mansion.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is also expected to be present at the announcement and join the governor and TPUSA Senior Director Josh Thifault.

What we don't know:

Exact details about the announcement have not been released ahead of time.

The Source: Information from office of Governor Greg Abbott.

