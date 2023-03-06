Arizona man accused of committing sexual act near high school rowing competition
TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Police officials have released new details surrounding the arrest of a man for allegedly committing a sexual act at the Tempe Town Lake area on Mar. 5.
According to court documents, 30-year-old Jonathen Baxter is accused of public sexual indecency in connection with the incident, which happened during the afternoon hours of Mar. 5.
Court documents provided a rather graphic description of the alleged act, with investigators saying that Baxter admitted to officers that he was committing a sexual act on himself, while laying on the grass about 10 to 15 feet behind the pop-up canopies set up for a high school-age rowing competition for high school girls.
A number of witnesses, according to investigators, said they saw actions indicative of Baxter committing a sexual act on himself, even though the Baxter's private parts were not seen.
"Multiple minors from the competition witnesses Jonathen," read a portion of the court documents.
Baxter, according to the court documents, has a criminal history that includes a prior conviction for public sexual indecency and a prior arrest indecent exposure. A judge has set bail at $10,000, and should Baxter make bail, he will be subjected to house arrest. Among other restrictions, Baxter will also not be allowed to have any contact with minors, with no exceptions.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Baxter on Mar. 15.
