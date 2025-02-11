Arizona plane crash: Jet leaving Austin crashes into another plane in Scottsdale

The Brief One is dead and several others were injured after a plane crash in Scottsdale, Arizona The FAA said the jet was coming from Austin The NTSB is now investigating and will have more information into the crash in the next 30 days



One person is dead and several passengers are recovering from injuries after a jet leaving Austin crashed on the runway in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Monday.

The backstory:

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Learjet 35A was coming in from Austin around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, when the jet veered off the runway at the Scottsdale Municipal airport. The aircraft crashed into a gulfstream 200 business jet on the ramp.

Investigators say the landing gear failed, causing the crash that killed one person and injured three.

"This type of landing gear has been flying for many, many years. And so to have a failure like this, especially one to be sheared off, there's going to be a lot that's going to be looked into by the NTSB when they investigate this accident," says Cyrier.

Investigators say the jet was owned by Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil. The singer was not on the flight, but there were two pilots and two passengers on board.

"To lose landing gear like what appears to have happened on this aircraft, that takes a lot of force or some type of major mechanical failure," says commercial pilot John Cyrier.

Local perspective:

Commercial pilot John Cyrier says the aircraft is typically inspected every 100 hours.

The pilots are also required to perform a safety inspection.

"The person that's flying the plane is responsible for the mechanical or visually inspecting the aircraft before you board and fly it. So, at one point, presumably, or they were supposed to, they would have walked the aircraft. But to see something of this nature, especially of something this large, to have come up, come apart or come up, ripped off the aircraft, there has to be something else than something just visually that the pilot would have noticed," says Cyrier.

There have been four deadly aircraft crashes across the country within the last month and nearly 85 deaths.

"And so obviously, when you do have back-to-back fatal crashes, and especially the one that happened in Washington, D.C., it's going to get people's attention. So other accidents like this, though uncommon, do happen. And it's just causing people to be concerned. It's sad, and you feel for the families of those that lost their lives in this crash," says Cyrier.

What's next:

The NTSB is expected to provide more updates on the crash investigation within the next 30 days.