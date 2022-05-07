Arizona road rage suspect with gun caught on dash cam, banging on victim's window

A Phoenix-area driver is reeling after he says he was assaulted and had a gun pointed at his face during a road rage incident on May 7.

The victim, Fransisco Garcia, says the incident happened at McDowell Road and Avondale Boulevard around 5 p.m. in Avondale.

He says he was driving when another driver, the suspect, began drifting into his lane. That's when Garcia sped up and got into the lane he assumed the suspect was leaving.

At that moment, Garcia says the suspect got upset, and followed him to the left turn lane. They reportedly both got out – Garcia wanting to get the suspect's license plate number from the back of his car, and the suspect mad at Garcia thinking he cut him off.

Garcia says the suspect began assaulting him until he got back into his car. That's when Garcia says the suspect began banging on the driver's side window with the gun, pointing it at him.

Avondale Police Department spokesperson Lauren Evans says they got a report of the incident from Garcia, saying it "took place between two drivers. The victim advised the driver of the other vehicle pointed a gun at him and then sped off."

No further information is available and anyone with information is asked to call the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7003.

