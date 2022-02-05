Arizona volleyball club traveling to Texas crashes into 18-wheeler, killing a teammate

article

Arizona's Venom Volleyball Club experienced a tragic car crash on the way to a tournament in Texas and at least one teammate was killed, says a GoFundMe account on Feb. 5.

The team was traveling from Goodyear to Austin, Texas to compete in the Lone Star National Qualifier on Feb. 3. While on the way, they ran into black ice, lost control, and crashed into an 18-wheeler near London, Texas.

"With overwhelming pain in our hearts one of our athletes has sadly passed away. Two other athletes are in critical condition but stable and one former alumni traveling with them was severely injured but in stable condition. One of the 3 parents is hospitalized and in stable condition. The other two parents have sustained minor injuries and have been discharged from the hospital," the volleyball club said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says it doesn't provide information until a police report is made, which could take up to 10 days.

All donations raised, the club says, will go toward funeral costs, lodging, food, transportation and medical expenses. Within days, the club raised over $70,000 in donations.

The club describes itself, saying, "It is the mission of Venom Volleyball Club to provide an affordable, positive, competitive youth volleyball experience for player, parent and coach." The club is made up of 9 different teams with age groups between 7 and 17, for the 2022 season.

More information about the GoFundMe can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/nuca4x-medical-expenses-and-funeral-expenses

Severe winter weather across the U.S.

A major winter storm continues to crawl eastward, with heavy snow and ice impacting millions of people across a 2,000-plus-mile swath stretching from Texas and the Southern Plains through the Midwest to the Northeast.

The National Weather Service issued Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories from parts of Texas northeastward to New England and northern New Jersey.

FOX Weather is live with the Weather Wire covering live updates on the massive winter storm impacting more than 100 million Americans across the country. Click the FOX Weather Wire for live updates.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: