Armadillo Christmas Bazaar 2021 will be outdoors at Palmer Events Center

The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar announced it is doing a ‘new rendition of an Austin tradition.’ The bazaar will be outdoors at the Palmer Events Center this year.

Armadillo Bazaar Outside will now be a three-day in-person event December 17-19. It will take place outdoors on the grounds of the Palmer Events Center from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.

Organizers for the event originally planned for a 10-day indoor holiday shopping experience at Palmer Events Center but made changes after seeing how well outdoor shows were working amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Through the pandemic, we all hoped to return to an in-person affair this year. In June, we were confident enough to announce our return date, even committing to a larger footprint at the Palmer Events Center. However, we discovered our 10-day, indoor format became a challenge for this current climate," said Executive Producer Bruce Willenzik.

"We worked hard to find an answer for how to gather our extended Armadillo family together while bringing high-quality fine art to the Austin community. After seeing how well outdoor shows were working for the artists, we further explored this option for Armadillo," Bruce Willenzik explained. "The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar takes our responsibility to our artists seriously. That includes their health, and well-being as well as their prosperity. They always come first. After seeking their counsel and feedback, we decided to create Armadillo Bazaar Outdoors: a new rendition of an Austin tradition."

More than 100 artists signed up for the Armadillo Bazaar Outside. Approximately half are from Texas and the other half from elsewhere across the country, according to organizers. A full lineup of artists can be found here.

There will also be live bands playing at 11 a.m, and 2:30 p.m. each day. Musicians you can see at the Armadillo Bazaar Outside include Ruthie Foster, Shinyribs, Gina Chavez, Jackie Venson, Tomar and the FCs, and Carolyn Wonderland with Shelley King. Set times can be found online here.

Tickets are $10 and can be bought online or at the Palmer Events Center box office, located at 900 Barton Springs Road in Austin. Children aged 12 and younger get in the event free of charge.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter