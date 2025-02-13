Armed burglary suspect at large in South Austin: APD

The Brief An armed burglary suspect is at large in South Austin. APD says the burglary happened in the 7700 block of Menchaca Road. If you see him, APD says to call 911 and not approach.



Austin police are looking for a suspect in a burglary in South Austin.

What we know:

The burglary happened in the 7700 block of Menchaca Road between Beauregarde Circle and Malvern Hill Drive.

The suspect is described as a Black male and he is armed with a pistol.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a black beanie and possibly a face mask.

What you can do:

APD says that if you see him, call 911 and do not approach.