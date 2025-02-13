Armed burglary suspect at large in South Austin: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for a suspect in a burglary in South Austin.
What we know:
The burglary happened in the 7700 block of Menchaca Road between Beauregarde Circle and Malvern Hill Drive.
The suspect is described as a Black male and he is armed with a pistol.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a black beanie and possibly a face mask.
What you can do:
APD says that if you see him, call 911 and do not approach.
The Source: Information in this report comes from Austin police.