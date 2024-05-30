Armed intruder arrested after being shot by homeowner in Taylor, police say

article

An armed intruder is under arrest after being shot during a break-in, police say.

Taylor police say Austin Sumpter was armed with a knife when he broke into a home in the 2300 block of Donna Drive on Monday around 11:35 p.m.

The homeowner called 911, and as officers were on the way, Sumpter made his way inside and the homeowner shot him, police say.

When officers arrived, they found Sumpter lying on the front porch with a gunshot wound to his hip.

Officers collected a large knife with a sheath that was inscribed "Hail Satan" that Sumpter had been carrying, and Sumpter was taken to a hospital.

He was released on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. and placed under arrest for urglary of a Habitation with Commission of a Felony, a 2nd degree felony.