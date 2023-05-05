VIDEO: Armed robbery suspect pepper sprays employee at SE Austin store, police say

Austin police are searching for a man who they say pointed a gun at a Southeast Austin store employee and pepper sprayed her before robbing her of the store's cash and her purse.

It happened Monday, April 17 at 9:13 a.m. at the Furia Western Wear store at 5717 S. IH 35 SVRD.

Police say suspect the suspect pointed a handgun at a store employee and demanded money from the cash register. The employee complied. Then, the suspect took the employee's purse and stole her personal property.

The suspect pepper-sprayed the victim and took off with the cash.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 40 and 50 years old. Police say he's 5'8" tall, 180 pounds, clean shaven, and was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black knit cap, and black pants. (Austin Police Department)

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.