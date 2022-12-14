Austin police looking for suspect in armed robbery in South Austin

Austin police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint in South Austin.

Investigators say the suspect walked into the Murphy gas station, located at 710 E Ben White Blvd, on Sunday, Dec. 11 around 1:20 p.m.

He threatened the employees with a handgun and stole money from the store, and it was all caught on surveillance cameras.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set, white or Hispanic man between 40 and 50 years old. He's 5'7" tall with light-colored skin and short black hair.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station in South Austin. (Austin Police Department)

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark black hooded sweatshirt with a red stripe on the sleeves, black sunglasses, a gray shirt, black shorts, and a blue mask. His shoes were white and black.

The suspect vehicle was a Silver Volkswagen Jetta with dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.