17 people displaced after large fire at Southeast Austin apartment complex

article

The Brief 17 people displaced after large fire at Array Apartments No injuries reported 10 apartment units were affected



Over a dozen residents have been displaced after a large apartment fire in Southeast Austin.

According to the Austin Fire Department, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, around 2:40 p.m., firefighters responded to a large fire at the Array Apartment complex in the 2100 block of Burton Drive.

Photo courtesy: Austin Fire Department

AFD said 17 residents have been displaced by the large, rapidly spreading fire. About 10 apartment units were affected.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.