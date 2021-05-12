Arrest made in 11-year-old murder in Llano County

The Llano County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in an eleven-year-old murder case.

Jimmy Don Wolfenbarger, formerly of Buchanan Dam, was indicted by a Llano County Grand Jury on May 3 for the murder of Holly Marie Simmons.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Jimmy Don Wolfenbarger (Llano County Sheriff's Office)

LCSO says that on May 12, Wolfenbarger turned himself into the Lubbock County Jail and was released after posting a $2 million bond. Wolfenbarger was ordered to turn over his passport.

On July 7, 2009, LCSO deputies, along with the Texas Rangers and LCRA Law Enforcement personnel, responded to a call about possible human remains found in Inks Lake, says the sheriff's office. Recreational divers had discovered the remains at the bottom of the lake under the Hwy 29 Bridge, close to the center of the lake.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

A couple of days later, the remains were recovered by a Texas DPS dive team and confirmed to be human. The remains were then transported to the Travis County Medical Examiner's office to be identified.

The body was identified in September 2009 as Simmons, who had been reported missing under suspicious circumstances from her home in Buchanan Dam in November 2006.

Advertisement

The Travis County Medical Examiner's office was able to identify Simmons from dental records and ruled her death a homicide.