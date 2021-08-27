Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run on North Lamar Boulevard

article

The Austin Police Department says an arrest has been made after a fatal hit-and-run in North Austin.

19-year-old Moises Balderas-Martinez has been arrested and charged with failure to stop and render aid after fleeing the scene where he struck a woman with his car. The incident happened at the intersection of N. Lamar Blvd. and Ken Drive.

The victim, Jenny Gonzales-Zepeda, was pronounced dead on scene.

APD says on August 19, Gonzales-Zepeda was walking across the street at N. Lamar Blvd. and Ken Dr. to meet a friend. At the same time, a Nissan driven by Balderas-Martinez struck Jenny. Balderas-Martinez continued to drive, leaving the scene of the collision.

Officers say they later located Balderas-Martinez and he was taken into custody.

This is Austin's 74th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 80 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2020, there were 53 fatal crashes resulting in 58 fatalities, according to APD.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

