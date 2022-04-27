Florida man arrested in 2016 killing of prominent Dallas lawyer Ira Tobolowsky

article

Police in Florida have made an arrest for the 2016 murder of a prominent Dallas attorney.

Ira Tobolowsky was found dead in his burning garage six years ago.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and Tobolowsky's death was ruled a homicide.

The medical examiner said he died of blunt force injuries, burns, and smoke inhalation.

On Wednesday, Steven Aubrey was booked into the Broward County Jail and charged with capital murder in Tobolowsky's death.

Police said Tobolowsky was the attorney for Aubrey’s mother in a case against him. No further details were released about what led police to arrest Aubrey.

Aubrey will be extradited to North Texas to face the capital murder charge.

