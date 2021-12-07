Artifacts from Pearl Harbor preserved, available to see in Fredericksburg

There was no formal gathering here for Pearl Harbor Day. But a video tribute was posted online this morning, at the time when the attack occurred 80 years ago.

While access was limited Tuesday, FOX 7 Austin was given an exclusive tour of the archive room where several artifacts from that day of infamy are kept.

A cool December breeze moved through 2,403 flags placed in the courtyard at the National Museum of the Pacific War. They honor the American lives lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago.

Tuesday, among those who came to Fredericksburg to visit the site, were Jim and Sheleen Johnson. "I think it’s something we all need to remember and hopefully not repeat in the future," said Sheleen Johnson.

The museum, which is filled with items from the WWII Pacific Theater includes one of the few remaining mini-subs captured during the attack on Pearl Harbor. "The submarine is a real coup for this museum, it’s a fantastic piece," said Collections and Exhibits Director Reagan Grau.

A display of a rusted and oil-stained hatch is also rare. It’s from the Battleship Arizona. Those who walk by may notice the hole that was cut during the search for survivors, but not know the hatch is one of the few items from the ship on display outside of Hawaii.

"So it tells a fascinating story of not only loss but recovery," said Grau.

Above the main floor is the Archive room. Climate controlled, where items that are rarely seen are kept and preserved. There are more than 55,000 artifacts in the massive room from the War in the Pacific.

During the tour, there was a wide assortment of items. Aviator gear. Missiles. Radio equipment, a vintage Harley-Davidson, props, and swords. One sword included the name of its owner; an officer assigned to the USS Oklahoma which was sunk 80 years ago.

"And his sword was still aboard the ship so salvage operations come through, find everything they can salvage, and put it all in a giant warehouse, fast forward a couple of years, the war is still going on, this officer comes back to Pearl Harbor, hears there is a salvage warehouse with material from the Oklahoma and his finds his sword," said Grau.

There is a friendship ring was made out of a machine of war; part of a Japanese plane that was shot down over Pearl Harbor. A replica of the Battleship Arizona, which is a favorite of Grau, also has a unique story.

It was hand-made by the crew and given to the captain, who kept it in his onshore office, a few years before the attack. "It's not hard to imagine the wood came from the carpentry shop aboard the Arizona and the paint came from the paint locker on the Arizona, and this is a scratch-built one of a kind model," said Grau.

There are also several awards like a Medal of Honor donated from the family of Commander Cassin Young. Grau read the inscription on the back. "For distinguished conduct in the line of his profession, in occasion, Japanese attack on pearl harbor, Hawaii December 7, 1941."

Commander Young was blown off the deck of his ship during the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was honored for swimming back to his ship in order to continue the fight.

The archive and museum, according to Grau will make sure similar stories of bravery and sacrifice will live on. "And we also encourage the visitors to take away from it, what lessons they will," Grau.

The collection at the museum is not limited to artifacts. Staff members also record interviews with the war veterans. One is scheduled for later this month.

