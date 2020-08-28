Artists create 20 murals around Houston area to honor Spc. Vanessa Guillen

Houston artist Donkeeboy is ready to complete his mission to paint the city in honor of Vanessa Guillen.

He posted a photo on Instagram on July 3rd that read, "Who has walls where Vanessa Guillen murals can go up. I am looking for other artists to get involved. DM me if you have wall space pls. Somewhere outdoors. Let's paint the whole city!"

His goal evolved into facilitating 20 murals because Vanessa Guillen was 20 years old.

MORE: Hundreds attend public memorial for Spc. Vanessa Guillen held in Houston

Donkeeboy and his mother, Donkeemom, painted the first mural honoring Guillen on at Taqueria Del Sol (8114 Park Pl Blvd). It has quickly become a central gathering place in the southeast Houston community, where Guillen grew up and attended Cesar Chavez High School.

Advertisement

Over the next two months, business owners across the Houston area answered the call for space and artists stepped up to do the work.

They include artist Franky Cardona who painted a mural in Spring (25602 1-45 North Bldg C, Spring, TX 77386) and local artist Noke’s mural in southeast Houston at I-45 and Fuqua (10560 Fuqua St., Houston, TX 77089).

RELATED: Family, friends say goodbye to Spc. Vanessa Guillen in private ceremony

Donkeeboy also enlisted help from Break Free Hip Hop School, where he teaches art classes to kids.

Students there were chosen to complete the 20th mural at 1018 Shaver St. in Pasadena.

A BBQ fundraiser dedication will be held revealing the final mural at the location Saturday at 11 a.m.

MURAL LOCATIONS

Taqueria Del Sol, 8114 Park Place Blvd. Houston, TX 77017

Donkeeboy and Donkeemom @donkeeboy, @donkeemom

10560 Fuqua St. Houston, TX 77089

Noke @noke713

1301 S. Post Oak Houston, TX 77045

Roger Trevino @rogie44

25602 1-45 North Building C Spring, TX 77386

Franky Cardona @frankycardona

7405 Canal St. Houston, TX 77011

Icebox @aqicebox

1006 N. Wayside Dr. Houston, TX 77011

Obey Khriz @obeykhriz

6734 Canal St. Houston, TX 77011

Mariah Martinez @mariah12497

915 Snover St. Houston, TX 77007

Mark Deleon @md_arts

702 S. Shaver St. Houston, TX 77506

Danvincci @danvincci

1401 Cullen Blvd. Houston, TX 77023

Saxet Notsuoh @saxet.notsouh

4830 N. Main Houston, TX 77009

Israel Rodriguez @israel_rodriguez

Painted on the back of a truck

Ryan Leal and Diego De Leon @d.artect

2517 N. Main Houston, TX 77009

Clear @clear_1

1711 Westheimer Rd. Houston, TX 77098

Vanessa Sanez @loscoloresdevanessa

6500 Harrisburg Blvd. Houston, TX 77011

Sylvia Blanco @blanco_arte

317 York St. South Houston, TX 77587

Art by Adrian @artby_adrian14NK

159 E. Edgebrook Dr. Houston, TX 77034

Gilbert Zepeda, Sagradio Zepada and Margaret Rose Sanchez @virtuoso.g @zaggie19 @margaretrosesanchez

1301 Virginia Ave. South Houston, TX 77587

Franky Cardona, Noke, Donkeeboy and Donkeemom

111 N. Ennis St. Houston, TX 77003

Chris Castro @chrisucastro

1018 Shaver Pasadena, TX 77506 - In progress

Break Free Hip Hop School Kids