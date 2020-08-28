Artists create 20 murals around Houston area to honor Spc. Vanessa Guillen
HOUSTON - Houston artist Donkeeboy is ready to complete his mission to paint the city in honor of Vanessa Guillen.
He posted a photo on Instagram on July 3rd that read, "Who has walls where Vanessa Guillen murals can go up. I am looking for other artists to get involved. DM me if you have wall space pls. Somewhere outdoors. Let's paint the whole city!"
His goal evolved into facilitating 20 murals because Vanessa Guillen was 20 years old.
Donkeeboy and his mother, Donkeemom, painted the first mural honoring Guillen on at Taqueria Del Sol (8114 Park Pl Blvd). It has quickly become a central gathering place in the southeast Houston community, where Guillen grew up and attended Cesar Chavez High School.
Over the next two months, business owners across the Houston area answered the call for space and artists stepped up to do the work.
They include artist Franky Cardona who painted a mural in Spring (25602 1-45 North Bldg C, Spring, TX 77386) and local artist Noke’s mural in southeast Houston at I-45 and Fuqua (10560 Fuqua St., Houston, TX 77089).
Donkeeboy also enlisted help from Break Free Hip Hop School, where he teaches art classes to kids.
Students there were chosen to complete the 20th mural at 1018 Shaver St. in Pasadena.
A BBQ fundraiser dedication will be held revealing the final mural at the location Saturday at 11 a.m.
MURAL LOCATIONS
Taqueria Del Sol, 8114 Park Place Blvd. Houston, TX 77017
Donkeeboy and Donkeemom @donkeeboy, @donkeemom
10560 Fuqua St. Houston, TX 77089
Noke @noke713
1301 S. Post Oak Houston, TX 77045
Roger Trevino @rogie44
25602 1-45 North Building C Spring, TX 77386
Franky Cardona @frankycardona
7405 Canal St. Houston, TX 77011
Icebox @aqicebox
1006 N. Wayside Dr. Houston, TX 77011
Obey Khriz @obeykhriz
6734 Canal St. Houston, TX 77011
Mariah Martinez @mariah12497
915 Snover St. Houston, TX 77007
Mark Deleon @md_arts
702 S. Shaver St. Houston, TX 77506
Danvincci @danvincci
1401 Cullen Blvd. Houston, TX 77023
Saxet Notsuoh @saxet.notsouh
4830 N. Main Houston, TX 77009
Israel Rodriguez @israel_rodriguez
Painted on the back of a truck
Ryan Leal and Diego De Leon @d.artect
2517 N. Main Houston, TX 77009
Clear @clear_1
1711 Westheimer Rd. Houston, TX 77098
Vanessa Sanez @loscoloresdevanessa
6500 Harrisburg Blvd. Houston, TX 77011
Sylvia Blanco @blanco_arte
317 York St. South Houston, TX 77587
Art by Adrian @artby_adrian14NK
159 E. Edgebrook Dr. Houston, TX 77034
Gilbert Zepeda, Sagradio Zepada and Margaret Rose Sanchez @virtuoso.g @zaggie19 @margaretrosesanchez
1301 Virginia Ave. South Houston, TX 77587
Franky Cardona, Noke, Donkeeboy and Donkeemom
111 N. Ennis St. Houston, TX 77003
Chris Castro @chrisucastro
1018 Shaver Pasadena, TX 77506 - In progress
Break Free Hip Hop School Kids