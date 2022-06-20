City of Georgetown looking for artists to showcase sculptures in outdoor exhibit

The City of Georgetown is looking for individuals to showcase their work and artistic ability.

The City of Georgetown is seeking entries for the 2022-23 Sculpture Tour, a year-long outdoor exhibit in the Georgetown Cultural District. Applications will be accepted from 12:01 a.m. June 1 to 11:59 p.m. Aug. 1.

Each sculptor may submit up to three sculptures for consideration. Eighteen sculptures will be selected by the City of Georgetown Arts and Culture Board to be featured in the tour, which includes outdoor exhibits around the Square, at the Georgetown Public Library and the Georgetown Recreation Center.

Sculptures will be installed in October and will be on display until October 2023. All sculptors with works selected to be in the tour will be awarded a cash prize, including $2,000 for first place, $1,500 for second, and $1,000 for honorable mention.

For more information, including submission guidelines, click here.