Ascension Seton Williamson to expand women's health program

Ascension Seton Williamson has announced plans to expand its woman's health program.

The hospital says the expansion will include the addition of "of five experienced OB/GYNs, new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and breast surgery program, expansion of maternal-fetal medicine and urogynecology services, and the incorporation of new technology to support the program’s growth."

A three-days-old baby from the neonatology station of the Buergerhospital clinic

“We are thrilled to expand our women’s health program at Ascension Seton Williamson,” said Kate Henderson, regional hospital president at Ascension Seton Williamson. “Our multidisciplinary, experienced team provides seamless care at each stage of a woman’s life and health care services close to women's homes in Williamson County and the surrounding communities.”

In addition to these new programs and expansions, women who receive care at Ascension Seton Williamson can expect:

Personalized, individualized care for mom and baby

Amenities for mom and baby including spacious rooms, Mommy massage, aromatherapy

Convenient parking and comfortable lounge

Wireless fetal monitoring

Postpartum support groups

Convenient access to the new Ascension Medical Group Seton Women’s Health Williamson clinic located adjacent to the hospital

Access to the most pediatric specialists in Austin and the highest level NICU at Dell Children’s Medical Center

Dr. Richard Benedict, OB/GYN, joined the team in 2019 and leads the women’s health program at Ascension Seton Williamson with a focus on patient experience and quality, the hospital stated.

“We provide personalized, comprehensive care for women and newborns at Ascension Seton Williamson,” said Dr. Benedict. “From new programs and technology to service expansions, our team is proud to offer high-quality care to every patient.”

To learn more about Ascension Seton Williamson's expansion, click here.