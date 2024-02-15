Assault near UT Austin: Police searching for suspect in attack on The Drag

Austin police need your help finding the suspect in an assault near the University of Texas at Austin.

Police responded to a disturbance on February 12, around 1:55 p.m. on Guadalupe Street near 22nd Street.

When officers arrived, they were flagged down by a witness who directed officers to an alley where the suspect, Walter Sotillo Jr., was located.

Police say Sotillo claimed he'd been attacked by two men and a woman, but he didn't need EMS or want to press charges.

APD later spoke with a woman who said Sotillo, a man she doesn't know, punched her for no apparent reason when she walked by him.

Police say UTPD has video evidence of the attack.

Sotillo is described as a white man, about 40 years old, who is 5'8" tall, 185 pounds and was last seen wearing dark-colored clothes and a backpack.

UTPD says Sotillo is not UT-affiliated.

Anyone with any information may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.