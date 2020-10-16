At least one injured after multi-vehicle crash near downtown Austin

The Austin Police Department says at least one person has been injured after a multi-vehicle crash near downtown Austin. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of southbound North I-35 at the split.

One person has been taken to the hospital, according to police. The person's condition is not known at this time.

The roadway is down to a single open lane on the lower deck while police investigate. Drivers should expect heavy delays in the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

This is a developing story. Check back for updates