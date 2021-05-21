At least three hurt in boat fire on Lake Austin

article

At least three people were injured in a boat fire on Lake Austin this afternoon. One person was declared a trauma alert and transported to the Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.

Six people and two dogs were on the boat at the time of the fire.

According to officials, ATCEMS, the Austin Fire Department, and the Westlake Fire Department were all called to the 1600 block of Scenic Drive shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, May 21 for a boat fire or explosion.

The Austin Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates