ATCEMS: Adult drowns in Austin apartment complex pool

An adult drowned in an apartment complex pool in Austin Saturday night, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

First responders with ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department were called close to midnight on Saturday, July 25 after an adult had been found unresponsive in a pool within the 2900 block of Cole Street. CPR was done but the adult was declared dead on scene.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

ATCEMS said it appears to be an apparent drowning.

No other information was made available.