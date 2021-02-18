ATCEMS, AFD see increase in carbon monoxide poisoning calls

Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department saw an increase in calls related to carbon monoxide poisoning since the beginning of the winter storm.

First responders took some from the more than 50 calls they received to hospitals in serious or critical condition.

CO poisonings normally increase in the winter as people turn on heads that have sat dormant for months. Space heaters that use kerosene or natural gas can also cause CO poisoning.

"If you have the space heaters use them. They need to be used in well-ventilated areas," St. David Emergency Medical Physician Ryan McCorkle said. "You need to air that area out every once in a while. I know nobody wants to do that because it's cold, but that's where we get Carbon Monoxide poisoning. It's where people had those space heaters in an enclosed room and just let it run and run without ever ventilating it."

Before using any appliances that run on natural gas, residents should confirm there is a working CO detector in the home.

Symptoms of CO poisoning can be variable and nonspecific. But even though the gas is hard to detect through our senses, the CDC wants you to be aware of these warning signs:

Headache

Dizziness

Weakness

Nausea

Vomiting

Chest pain

Altered mental state

In addition, severe cases may result in the following:

Malaise

Shortness of breath

Irritability

Ataxia

Altered mental status,

Other neurologic symptoms

Loss of consciousness

Coma

Death

For more tips on how to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, click here.