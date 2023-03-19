ATCEMS reports fewer calls during SXSW 2023 compared to last year

ATCEMS has a busy Saturday night keeping visitors and Austinites safe on the last night of SXSW 2023.

From 3 p.m. March 18 to 3 a.m. March 19, EMS crews responded to 22 incidents and treated 17 patients. Six were taken to the hospital.

Overall, ATCEMS says this was a quieter year for SXSW compared to 2022.

EMS crews saw a 24 percent reduction in overall incidents, with 81 this year, compared to 106 in 2022. There were also 31 percent fewer patients, with 70 patients treated between Tuesday, March 14 and Saturday, March 18, compared to 101 last year.

26 people were taken to the hospital this week by EMS crews.