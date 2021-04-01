ATCEMS: Dangling window washer safe, unharmed

article

ATCEMS says a dangling window washer in downtown Austin is now safe.

EMS and fire crews reported to the scene of a high angle rescue in the 100 block of Colorado Street between the Congress Avenue and S. First Street bridges. ATCEMS says they received initial reports of a window washer "dangling from an emergency rope" just before 3:30 p.m.

A screenshot from a drone (ATCEMS)

Just after 4 p.m., ATCEMS reported that rescuers were able to pull the window washer to safety from a nearby balcony. The person was unharmed and refused transported to the hospital.

ATCEMS says it is clearing the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.