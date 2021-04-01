ATCEMS: Dangling window washer safe, unharmed
AUSTIN, Texas - ATCEMS says a dangling window washer in downtown Austin is now safe.
EMS and fire crews reported to the scene of a high angle rescue in the 100 block of Colorado Street between the Congress Avenue and S. First Street bridges. ATCEMS says they received initial reports of a window washer "dangling from an emergency rope" just before 3:30 p.m.
A screenshot from a drone (ATCEMS)
Just after 4 p.m., ATCEMS reported that rescuers were able to pull the window washer to safety from a nearby balcony. The person was unharmed and refused transported to the hospital.
ATCEMS says it is clearing the scene.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.